Suspected herdsmen on Friday killed four farmers in Ayilamo, Tombo ward, Logo local government area in Benue state.

Ayilamo town, is the headquarters of Tombo ward, and is located alongside River Benue and separates Logo and Guma local Government areas.

It would be recalled that Guma and Logo LGAs have been under massive herdsmen attacked for more than 10 years.

According to a community leader in Ayilamo Peter Iorbee who spoke to The Nation via phone said the gunmen who were many in number stormed the town at about 8pm on Thursday night shooting anyone in sight.

Iorbee said the gunmen operated unchallenged for hours and killed four people including a woman and leaving many others wounded.

Those who were killed in attack include; Ortyom Ingyutu, Aondo Gbaagaver, Laaga and Wuese Wuakor.

He said another victim; a lady was shot on the breast and had been transferred to Benue State University Teaching Hospital Makurdi for proper treatment attention.

A farmer in Dzungwe village, Akosu Uja in an interview with newsmen pleaded with security agencies to protect the people as herdsmen have taken over their lands.

Efforts to speak with Benue state police spokesman and operation whirl stroke commandant proved abortive at the time of filing this report, as they failed to response to text messages sent to their phones.