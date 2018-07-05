Five people were reported to have been killed in an attack by suspected Fulani herdsmen, on Wednesday night, in Kola community, Guyuk Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The attackers were reported to have invaded the town at around 2:00a.m. Wednesday night, killing and burning down houses.

The Adamawa State Police Command through its police Public Relations Officer, Othman Abubakar, confirmed the attack.

Othman said the attack occurred around Mararaba Kola in Guyuk where some herdsmen with locally-made guns attacked and burnt seven houses in Kola according to the first report from the Divisional Police officer stationed in Guyuk.

Othman’s words, “Herdsmen armed with locally made guns attacked Kola, killed a woman and four other men burnt down seven houses.

“Two other victims, a woman and a man sustained gun wounds.”

Others injured in the attack had been taken to the hospital for treatment and the dead to the mortuary for autopsy, ” the report stated.

Normalcy had been restored to the area and five of the attackers had been apprehended by local vigilantes.

Lemuel Bappa, a resident of Guyuk, confirmed the incident.