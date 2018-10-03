



No fewer than 13 persons were killed, on Tuesday night, when suspected herdsmen attacked Jol village in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Management Committee Chairman of Riyom Local Government Area, Hon. Emmanuel Danboyi Jugul, confirmed the incident and said 10 persons, who were killed during the attack, had been given mass burial while three corpses were recovered in the bush.

Said he, “Herdsmen attack Jol village of Riyom Local Government Area last night and killed 13 persons and several others sustained gun shots injuries.

“The 10 corpse including women and children have been given mass burial while three other bodies have just been discovered in the bush.”

Police Public Relations officer in the state, DSP Mathias Terna Tyopev, however, told newsmen that he did not have the details of the attack and said he would contact the DPO in charge of the area to confirm what happened in the area.

Meanwhile, several youths were arrested, on Wednesday, when military from 3rd Division of the Nigerian Army, who are saddled with the search of the body of missing retired Maj.-Gen. Idris Alkali continued their search in Dura Du, Jos South Local Government Area of the state.

A community leader, who gave his name as Pam Dalyop, said several persons were arrested in a military Hilux and were whisked to the headquarters of the 3rd Divison.

He noted that the military operatives stormed Dura Du community, on Wednesday morning, and arrested any person found in sight.

Effort to speak with the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 3 Armoured Division, Col. Kayode Ogunsanya, proved abortive, as at the time of filing this report, his phone number could not connect.

Spokesman of the Operation SAFE HAVEN, Captain Admas Umar, said he was not in the position to speak about the arrested villagers and said he has no knowledge of the arrest.

The military authority had, last week, told the community not to panic but should cooperate with them in the search of the military general as they are not considering carrying any deathly action against the community.