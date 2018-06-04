Unknown gunmen, suspected to be Fulani herdsmen, have kidnapped the Obi of Ogodor, HRM Sunday Olisewokwu.

Ogodor is an agrarian community in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The king, said to be in his forties, was abducted by the masked men between neighbouring Ezi and Onicha-Olona communities within the locality, on Sunday evening.

Olisewokwu is the chairman of Aniocha North Local Government Traditional Rulers’ Committee.

Family sources, who spoke with newsmen, on Monday, confirmed the abduction, adding that two aides of the monarch were wounded in the process by the gunmen numbering about seven.

It was gathered that apart from taken the monarch into hostage, the suspects had allegedly attacked indigenes of Ezi and Olona.

Besides, motorists traveling to Issele-Uku, the council’s administrative headquarter through Idumu-Ogo were also attacked by the suspects, who also reportedly beat up a family of five in the farm.

As at the time of filing this report, there was tension in Ogodor community over the whereabouts of the traditional ruler as no contact had been made with either members of the royal family or the Obi-in-Council comprising traditional chiefs of the kingdom.

A community source also told this reporter that a search team comprising of members of local vigilance groups in Ogodo, Olona and Ezi was immediately constituted after the kidnap, adding however that their efforts were yet to yield positive result as at the time of filing this report.

When contacted, Public Relations Officer of the state police command, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, did not answer calls put to his cell phone, but simply replied in a text message that “I am in the CP’s briefing now, pls! I will call u later, sir!”

It will be recalled that in 2016, the Obi of Ubulu-Uku kingdom in neighbouring Aniocha South LGA, Akaeze Ofulue III was kidnapped, and two weeks later, his decomposing body was found rested on a tree.