Suspected herdsmen have allegedly beheaded one Charles Chrisanthus, the chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party in Bare ward in the Numan Local Government Area, Adamawa State.

Chrisanthus was reportedly killed in the presence of his wife, Dorcas, on his farm on August 29, 2018.

Narrating the ugly incident to newsmen, Dorcas said she was holding her four-month-old son while she watched her husband killed by the suspected herdsmen.

“His attackers led by our Fulani neighbours repeatedly stabbed him on the back and on his stomach before beheading my husband in our farm and made away with his head,” she said.

Dorcas, who had since Tuesday lodge her complaint at the State Criminal Investigation Department, is accusing the police of shielding the killers of her husband.

“The police under the guise of allowing the suspects to seek medical attention is shielding those that killed my husband. The only thing I want is justice,” she stated.

She insisted that only justice for her slain husband would bring her peace.