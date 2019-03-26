<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Samson Gamuyari, the Chun Mada of Mada nation, on Monday confirmed an attack on two villages where 11 houses were razed in Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

An eyewitness told newsmen that an alleged rape of a Mada woman to death by herdsmen sparked an outrage and Mada people attacked the herdsmen, who reinforced and carried an attack on two Mada communities.

Confirming the incident in a telephone conversation with journalists in Lafia, the state capital, His Royal Highness Samson Gamuyari, said suspected herdsmen carried the attack in the early hours of Sunday.

The Chun Mada, however, called on the affected communities to remain calm, adding that government was working to ensure peace in the area.