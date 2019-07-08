<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Some Bororo Fulani Herdsmen have reportedly matcheted a local farmer Ahmed Arogurerin in Auga-Akoko, Ondo state for allegedly confronting them over the vandalization of his farm crops by cows.

The development forced the injured farmer to report the case to the police before he was assisted to a nearby hospital for quick medical attention.

The Alauga of Auga, Oba Samuel Agunloye who confirmed the incident, noted that many of the herders were fond of destroying farmers crops and not ready to apologize or pay compensation to their victims.

The monarch said he had refused to involve in such case since his wife was kidnapped for days and captors were referring to such civil settlement, hence they needed to contact law enforcement agencies to intervene.

The Special Assistant (SA) to Ondo state Governor on Hausa/Fulani Matters, Alhaji Umar Bala, noted that he would personally wade into the matter for amicable settlement.

He enthused that the state was presently witnessing peaceful atmosphere due to the efforts of Governor Akeredolu and the Commissioner of Police.

Alauga commended the State Police Command for patrolling Ise-Auga Akunu road axis that was notorious for incessant kidnappings and robberies in the recent past.

The monarch also pleaded with the governor to activate the multi-million argic village in Auga-Akoko.

Oba Agunloye said the project had good intentions to increase food production in the area, regarded as food basket of Ondo state.