Suspected gunmen reportedly killed one Nollywood actor, identified as Juwon, along Ogbomoso Ilorin expressway.

It was gathered that the incident happened early Monday morning at Otte area of the expressway.





It was reported that the suspected gunmen suddenly got into the middle of the road and started shooting sporadically, one of the gunshots killed one of the Nollywood actors.