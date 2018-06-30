Suspected gunmen have killed one person and rustled nine cows in Jos, Plateau, Terna Tyopev, the state’s police spokesperson, has said.

Mr Tyopev told the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Jos that the cows belonged to the Anglican Archbishop of Jos, Benjamin Kwashe.

He said locals accused herdsmen for the attack.

The police PRO said the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday at Kangan community of Jos South Local Government Area of the state.

“Today, at about 7a.m, we received information that nine cattle, belonging to the Anglican Archbishop of Jos were rustled by men suspected to be herdsmen.

“In the process, one Adamu Dung, 46, vigilante in the area was shot and killed by the rustlers,” he said.

The PPRO said the corpse of the deceased had been deposited at the Bingham University Hospital, Jos.

He also said that the command had commenced investigation into the matter with a view to arresting the suspects for prosecution.