



The Secretary of the Uzo Uwani Local Government Area (LGA) of Enugu State has been shot dead by suspected herdsmen around Olo town in Ezeagu LGA of the state.

The late secretary identified as Nnamdi Ogueche, was said to have gone for a peace talk between communities and the herdsmen that have been terrorising parts of Uzo-Uwani LGA.

It was gathered that the council secretary was in company of three others in a vehicle, who were returning from the peace meeting when the alleged herdsmen attacked their vehicle.

There was stampede and uneasy tension while the occupants of the vehicle jumped out in different directions for safety.

The assailants were however said to have pursued the council scribe, shooting him in the process.

The fate of the other three occupants of the vehicle was yet to be known as at the time of this report.

The immediate cause of the killing of the council scribe has not been established as confusion, fear and heightened tension engulfed the entire LGA.

Contacted for comment over the killing, the Chairman Uzo-Uwani LGA, Mr. Fidelis Ani, confirmed the killing of the council scribe along Olo community road while returning from a peace meeting.

He said a report has been lodged at Ezeagu Police Division at Aguobu Owa for investigations.

Enugu State Commissioner of Police Sulaiman Balarabe, who confirmed the incident during a media briefing yesterday, said there was an ambush against the deceased.

He confirmed that three people have been arrested in connection with the murder.

The CP, however, declined to confirm the involvement of herdsmen until after investigations.