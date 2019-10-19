<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two men suspected to be involved in homosexual activities were on Friday rescued from an angry mob that nearly lynched them for what was described as a “sinful and abominable act.”

The incident, which occurred at Oke-Oko community in Ifo town, Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State, almost threw the community into a turmoil as irate youths, who had allegedly caught the suspects in the act of having male-on-male sexual intercourse, pounced on them and nearly lynched them before the police came to their rescue.

It was gathered that one of the victims, Tope Ajayi, had allegedly engaged in homosexual activities and lured many youths in the area into the illicit act since he moved into Oke-Oko in December 2018.

It was also learnt that youths in the community, who were suspicious of Tope’s sexual behaviour, had set up a surveillance team to monitor him. He was reportedly caught on Friday ‘in the act’ with a male partner, simply identified as Aliyu.

A resident of the community, who spoke with Sunday Sun on condition of anonymity, disclosed that Tope had been previously caught in similar act in Egbeda area of Lagos with one Olatunde Laziz, who escaped and never returned to his family for fear of being attacked by the members of the community.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident, but promised to investigate and get back to our correspondent.