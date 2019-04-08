<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Suspected cultists in Calabar South local government area of Cross River State have vandalised and looted property estimated at several millions of naira in the city.

The destroyed property, our findings revealed, included: cars, houses, shops and other valuables. The areas mostly affected are: Atabong, Eyo Ita, Jebs, Edibe Edibe and other streets in the environs.

Speaking, a victim, who declined giving his name, lamented the losses he incurred as the suspected cultists unleashed mayhem and destroyed his property including car and other valuables.

“Businesses are seriously affected; our children are now initiated right from Primary level of education, secondary and the tertiary institutions. Also, people are initiated in the neighbourhoods, compounds and even in churches.

“You see them greeting in their cult parlance and handshakes. It’s getting more terrible by the day. My car was vandalised by these suspected cultists and property worth several hundred of thousands of naira were destroyed,” he stated.

He further said, “The law enforcement agencies and security apparatus be sanitised and let every drug enclave be burnt down and the drug lords face stiff penalties. Let the government also try a whistle blower strategy and proper sensitisation on the dangers of cultism starting from our homes, extended families and neighbourhoods as well as Churches.

“Our traditional institutions should make this a top priority. There should be stiffer penalties for culprits caught no matter whose child they are. The government should stop celebrating and embracing these guys in government structures and we should not cease praying, Let’s stop this horrible menace of Cultism.

“Imagine cars belonging to innocent law-abiding citizens and shops and properties of these citizens seriously vandalised along Atabong axis off Eyo Ita Street and other Calabar Streets.”

When contacted on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Irene Ugbo confirmed that some hoodlums suspected to be cultists vandalised property belonging to innocent individual in the State.

“Actually, some hoodlums suspected to be cultists invaded some houses in Calabar South and unleashed mayhem, destroying property belonging to some individuals in the State. Some of them have been arrested, immediately investigations are concluded, we shall charge them to court,” she stated.