Two suspected cultists — Samuel Stanley and Wisdom Peter — who allegedly stabbed a man to death with a knife, were on Monday remanded in prison on the orders of an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The men had mistaken the victim, Adedeji Femi, for a member of a rival cult.

The duo of Stanley, 28, and Peter, 19, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and murder.

According to the Police Prosecutor Maria Dauda, the duo accused stabbed him on the chest with a knife in an attack they launched on people they thought were members of a rival cult.

She said the offences were committed on June 1 about 8.30 p.m. at Agbaro-Ojo, Ikorodu in Lagos State.

The offences contravened Sections 223 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the offence carries a death penalty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Ajibade, who did not take the pleas of the accused, remanded them in Ikoyi Prison pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Ajibade said the case file should be duplicated and a copy forwarded to the the DPP’s office.

The case has been adjourned until Aug. 2.