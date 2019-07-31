<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gunmen suspected to be cult members shot and killed a final-year student of the Rivers State University, identified as Prince Barisua.

Barisua, an undergraduate of the Faculty of Agriculture, was said to have been shot in the head by the cultists around 2pm on Monday on the university campus after he finished sitting his exams.

The student was said to have been rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

A source in the university, who identified himself simply as David, said the Ogoni, Rivers State indigene had gone to see a friend after sitting one of his final papers when he was accosted by the cultists.

David explained that the gunmen shot Barisua in the head and fled before the security guards on campus came to his rescue.

He said, “Barisua was shot in the head on the university campus. Such a thing has not happened in this university for a long time. The student had just finished sitting an exam when he was accosted by the gunmen.

“Some said he was shot near the NDDC hostel inside the school. He was rushed to hospital, but he died a few minutes afterwards. I learnt that he was the only child of his parents.”

A student of the institution, who did not want his name in print, said there was tension on the campus on Tuesday after some unidentified men moved from lecture theatre to theatre threatening to deal with some other students.

He added that some of the men also snatched mobile phones from unsuspecting students before the police arrived to restore normalcy.

When contacted, the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident, adding that investigation had begun.

“Yes, I can confirm it. The incident happened on Monday and investigation has since been launched to ascertain those behind the killing of the final-year student,” Omoni said.