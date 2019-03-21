



Suspected cultists have killed two corps members and critically injured another during an attack on their residence in Bayelsa.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the incident occurred on Wednesday night along School road, Swali in Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state.

Bayelsa Commissioner of Police, Olusholla David, who visited the state NYSC Secretariat and met with the State NYSC Coordinator, Lotto Bolade, on Thursday in Yenagoa, described the killing as “shocking”.

The CP assured the NYSC of a rejigged security strategy to ensure the safety of serving corp members in the state.

He said: “The police have briefed the State Governor, Seriake Dickson on the incident; there is nobody that will hear of the incident that will not be shocked.

“The corps members in the state may be scared, but please assure them that there will be improved security under my watch.”

In her reaction, Lotto Bolade, Bayelsa NYSC Coordinator, decried the incessant attacks on corps members in the state, saying it as worrisome.

Bolade said: “These hoodlums have been attacking corps members serially. The Director General have had cause to write to the state governor and the matter reduced.

“There is no day we don’t record cases of attack against corps members.”

Bolade, however confirmed that the third injured corps member survived the attack.