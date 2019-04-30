<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A suspected cultist was on Tuesday arrested while other members of his group escaped during the burial ceremony of their member at Umuota Obosi, Idemili North local government area of Anambra State.

The suspect, Chikaodili Nwanba, and his group were said to be displaying their war weapons when they were rounded up by officers of state Special Anti-Cultism Squad, SPACS, Police Command.

A resident of the area told newsmen that the SPACS stormed the scene following a tip-off.

He said, “SPACS on a tip-off that Black Axe cultists at Umuota were about to perform the burial rites of their dead member, Christian Kenechukwu Onugha, alias Kembeliwa, allegedly killed during a bloody clash with a rival group in December 2018.

“They sacked scores of cultists and arrested one of them with locally made pistol.

“The funeral immediately came to a halt as the cultists who were displaying their weapons of war fled the scene.

“The bereaved family with other mourners peacefully buried the dead and all disappeared for fear of the unknown.”

The SPACS Commander, Mr. Christopher Bassey (CSP), confirmed the incident.

He warned parents to ensure they monitor their children’s friends to curtail their criminal activities.