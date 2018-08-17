Two men, Oluwafemi Adelaja and Jacob Sunday, suspected to be members of an unlawful society, were on Friday docked before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State.

Adelaja, 26, and Sunday, 21, are facing a two-count charge bordering on affray and belonging to an unlawful society.

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

According to the prosecutor, SP Nurudeen Thomas, the two men committed the offences on Aug. 9, at 12.30p.m. at Kampala Hotel in Bariga, Lagos.

Thomas said that the accused were members of an unlawful society known as `Aiye’.

“My Lord, they have been terrorising their neighborhood for years.

“After much investigation, the police were able to get information of a gathering of members of their secret society, where they were arrested among many others,” he said.

The offences contravene Sections 41 and 54 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 41 prescribes a three-year jail term for belonging to an unlawful society, while Section 54 provides for six months’ imprisonment for affray.

The Magistrate, Mrs K.B. Ayeye, granted each of the accused bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She said that one of the sureties must be a relation of the accused and gainfully employed.

Ayeye also ruled that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and should show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until Sept. 27 for mention.