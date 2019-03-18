



A 27-year-old suspected cultist, Moses Ikuologbon, who allegedly stole an Infinix phone worth N30,000, on Monday appeared before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Ikuologbon, whose occupation and address were not provided, is facing a count charge of stealing.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the defendant committed the theft sometime in December 2018 at No. 22, Ogundimu St., Yaba Lagos.

Olaluwoye submitted that the defendant stole the Infinix phone from Mr Karayai Owerisi, while he was on his way home from work.

She said that the accused also stole N2,000 from his victim.

“Upon investigation, it was also discovered that he was a member of the notorious “Eiye” confraternity that has been disturbing that area,” the prosecutor told the court.

The alleged offence contravenes Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that stealing attracts three years’ jail term.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge, and was granted bail in the sum of N20,000 with one surety in like sum.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Oluwatoyin Oghere, ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Oghere adjourned the case until June 5 for trial.