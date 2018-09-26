The Lagos State Police Command said a suspected cultist had been shot dead during a gun duel with with operatives in Ishashi area of the state.

Chike Oti, Spokesman for the command, on Wednesday said that Olamide Oloruntobi, 31, a suspected leader of the dreaded Aiye confraternity, was killed at Durosooto Street, Celenizer, New Mebamu, Ishashi at about 9p.m on Tuesday.

According to Oti, the police stormed the area following a distress call that the group was terrorising residents.

Oti said that the hoodlums allegedly opened gunfire on sighting the police team.

He said: “This led to a hot exchange of gunfire. When the dust settled, Olamide Oloruntobi was found dead while other members of the gang fled.

“A locally made pistol with live ammunition was recovered, while the body has been deposited at Badagry General Hospital mortuary for autopsy.”

The police spokesman said the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Edgal Imohimi, had charged operatives in the area to arrest the fleeing gang members.

Imohimi called on parents and community leaders to prevail on their children or subjects who were members of the unlawful groups to renounce cultism and surrender their weapons to the police.

The CP promised to reintegrate the cultists into the society with the help other stakeholders.