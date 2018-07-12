A suspected cultist has been shot dead in a clash between rival cult groups at Aladja, Delta State, while police raided and arrested 15 others at criminal hideouts in Ughelli.

Commissioner of Police, Delta State Police Command, Muhammad Mustafa, who confirmed the incident, said: “Reacting to distress calls that rival cult groups clashed close to the Express Junction, Ovwian, Aladja, patrol teams raced to the scene, met one person, Godson, reportedly shot, the area deserted and the hoodlums had all fled the scene.

Inquiries revealed that the victim was rushed immediately to Royal Clinic, where he was confirmed dead. His body was identified by Ovwien community president-general to be one Godson Muwen, aged 21, of Ovwian.”

He disclosed that nine suspects belonging to Man Fight Cult, Eyee Cult Confraternity, Dominion Cult, Sparye Cult, New Black Movement for Africa and JVC Cult, were apprehended by the “A” Division, Ughelli, when detectives raided their dens.

They are Junior, 19 years, Ojabecho, 21 years, Idewu, 19 years, Orakpor, 17 years, Obaredi, 19 years, Samson, 20 years, Igoru, 36 years, Joseph, 16 years and Lucky, 20 years

According to him six other suspected cultists were nabbed soon after the converged on Osia Street, Ughelli.

“All the suspects have confessed to be members of Darkness Cult group. Efforts are on to arrest more members of the group. Case is under investigation,” he said.