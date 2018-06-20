A suspected cultist, Akeem Lawal, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court over alleged threat to the life of a lady who refused to have sex with him.

Thirty-five-year-old Lawal, who claimed to be a fashion designer and resides at No. 65, Olorunshogo St., Mushin, Lagos, is standing trial on three counts of conspiracy, unlawful society and threat to life.

The prosecutor, Insp. Benson Emuerhi, submitted that the accused vowed to kill Miss Dooshima Williams if she refused to succumb to his request to have sex with her.

Emuerhi told the court that Lawal committed the offences at 10.00p.m. on May 12, 2018 at Block 5, Olusegun Olusemo St., Parkview, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Emuerhi said the accused conspired with others still at large to commit the offences.

“The accused threatened to kill the complainant the way he and his cult members murdered one Farabale in Abuja,’’ he told the court.

He added that Lawal belonged to three secret cults – Vikings, Aye and Aberaye.

According to the prosecutor, the police have received several reports that the accused is a member of an unlawful society.

He submitted that the offences contravened sections 41, 56 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Chief Magistrate, Mrs. O. Sule-Amzat, granted the accused bail in the sum of N20,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Sule-Amzat ordered that the sureties must show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until July 30.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Section 56 provides for two years’ jail term for threat to life.