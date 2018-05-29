Suspected cattle rustlers on Tuesday killed eight persons at Kurega village in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, police said.

The rustlers reportedly attacked the community which shares boundary with ‎Birnin Gwari Local Government, shooting sporadically

Residents said the incident occurred around 2pm.

A community leader, who identified himself as ‘Sardauna’ told newsmen on the phone that the injured had been taken to an hospital at the nearby community, Udawa village.

He said the rustlers also stole some cows from “their fellow Fulanis in the community”.

“They just came into the town this afternoon and opened fire on innocent people killing some and took away cows,” he said.

‎Another member of a vigilante group in the area, who said he participated in chasing the bandits said they ran into the bush when they sighted vigilantes coming after them.

‎”The people of Kurega village lost eight of their strong hunters. We have brought out eight bodies to the town, from the bush.

“The prominent members of the vigilantes killed is the head of vigilantes in Kurega village, then Wamzam too was killed, Falari and another hunter nicknamed Arna Basu Ganinka was also killed by the rustlers,” he said.

According to him, “many of the rustlers escaped with gunshots wounds”.

Contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Aliyu Muktar, confirmed the incident.

He however, said only three persons were killed while four others were injured.

“Yes, we got the information that around 2 pm, some suspected cattle rustlers attacked Kurega village and killed three persons, injured four others,” he said.

Mr Muktar said the command had already deployed officers to the area.