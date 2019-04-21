<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Edo State Police Command has arrested four suspected members of Boko Haram sect.

Spokesman of the command, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

He described the suspects as notorious gang members of kidnapping, armed robbery and Boko Haram syndicates that have been terrorizing Kogi and Edo States axis.

The statement said that coordinated intelligence collaboration between operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, and the police, led to the arrest of the suspects.

It said: “Based on credible intelligence through the Department of the State Security (DSS) in conjunction with the office of the Inspector-General of Police, Edo State Police Command was alerted by the Inspector-General of Police that the above mentioned criminal elements are planning coordinated attacks against police formations in Edo State.

“The Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, Dan-Mallam Mohammed, directed the tactical teams of the command to go after the criminals.

“On 19/04/2019, a robust raiding, coding and search was conducted within Auchi axis, which resulted in the arrest of the following: Salihu Uzovehe (23), Hadi Musa Gambari (23), Tijani Garuba (24) and Mohammed Abdulkadri (44), who are deadly and notorious gang members of kidnapping and armed robbery syndicates that are terrorising Kogi and Edo States axis.”

Items allegedly recovered from the suspects included an old carton-color Toyota Valet car with registration number AG-721-AGZ, one pump-action gun, two locally made guns, 20 live cartridges, a pair of police mobile force uniform, two face masks and charms.

“The command, therefore, appealed to members of the public to be vigilant and always be at alert about suspicious movement of persons and report same to the police,” the statement added.