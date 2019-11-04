<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two armed robbery suspects were burnt to death on Sunday afternoon near Ovwian Secondary School Ovwian in Udu council area of Delta state.

The victims had allegedly robbed an unidentified woman of her mobile phone and an unspecified sum of money along the the route to the school.

It was learnt that the incident occurred around 1pm on Sunday.

The Nation gathered that the scream of the woman attracted people in the area, who swiftly gave the hoodlums a hot chase.

On capturing them, the irate mob beat up the duo and set them ablaze .

A witness, who gave his name simply as Jacob, disclosed that the suspected thieves attacked the woman, took her handset and some cash and fled.

”It was her scream that alerted the mob. Road users and motorcyclists who came around then joined the angry mob to run after the thieves until they caught, beat them seriously and then set them ablaze.”

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity said: ”Though it is sad the way they killed the thieves but let it serve as a lesson to others who have the mind of robbing people of their phones and other criminal related activities”.

The Delta State Police Command confirmed the report.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adeleke Adeyinka said: ”it is true. It has been confirmed that two persons were burnt to death yesterday.”