The publisher of Sahara Weekly, a print and online medium, Femi Oyewole, was attacked on Monday morning attacked by suspected armed robbers at his residence in Ifo area of Ogun.

Oyewole disclosed to newsmen in Lagos, adding that the suspected eight-man robbery gang stormed his home at about 2 a.m and carted away his car, undisclosed amount of money and other valuables.

Narrating his ordeal, Oyewole said: “The fully armed robbers carted away cash, phones, property and my white Toyota Matrix with registration. No. ABC 38 JN.

“It was not a rosy moment for me as I was threatened with death, if I fail to cooperate.

‘’They also threatened to take one of my children along but serious pleading and God’s intervention prevented them from doing so.”

Contacted, the Area Commander, Sango-Otta of Ogun Police command, ACP Fayoade Adegoke, confirmed the incident to newsmen on Tuesday.

Adegoke said the case was reported at Sango police division, stressing that he had visited Oyewole twice since the incident happened.

“We are on the trail of the suspects. They will all be arrested soon,“the area commander assured.