Some members of the Nasarawa State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Correspondents’ Chapel were on Sunday attacked by suspected armed robbers on Nassarawa-Eggon/Akwanga road in Correspondents’ bus.

The members told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that they were coming from an official engagement about 10 p.m when they were attacked by the robbers at Lili village, Nassarawa-Eggon Local Government Area.

Narrating his ordeal, Cheke Emmanuel of the New Telegraph Newspaper, said that the robbers attacked them near an abandon police checkpoint.

“We thought they were security personnel, because the spot used to be a police checkpoint.

“But before we realised what was happening, they ordered us to lie down flat and surrender our handsets, money and other valuables,” he said.

Rabiu Omaku, State Correspondent of Universal Reporter online, said the robbers collected handsets and money from their victims.

He, however, thanked God that nothing serious happened to them except that their driver was beaten by the robbers.

Mr Omaku said apart from the NUJ bus, commuters in other vehicles were also robbed.

“The robbers operated for more than one hour on the high way uninterrupted,” he said.

Abubakar Suleiman, the Chairman, Correspondents’ Chapel, called on the state government to rise up to its responsibility of providing adequate security for the state and the people.

He explained that it was no longer safe for people to ply the Nassarawa-Eggon/Akwanga and other roads in the state during night.