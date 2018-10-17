



Chinedu Innocent, 24, has been arrested for staging his own kidnap and abducting his lover’s mum, Agnes Simeon, in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State.

Initially, Innocent had repeatedly denied knowing anything about Simeon’s abduction, but when he stared into the cold unflinching and unbelievable eyes of operatives of the Inspector General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team, he knew the game was up.

Singing like a bird, he revealed that he abducted Simeon because he was jealous of the new man his girlfriend was dating.

He had expected Simeon to chastise her daughter, but the woman didn’t, thus infuriating Innocent.

The kidnappers demanded for N1.5 million ransom.

But before Simeon was released, her family parted with N300,000.

Innocent was not given a dim by those he invited to partake in the crime.

They said he had led them to believe they would milk a lot of money from the woman’s relatives.

He had so orchestrated his abduction and that of Simeon that it was quite difficult to pin the crime on him.

He ensured that on the day his hired goons stormed the victim’s house, he was right there with her.

The kidnappers, acting out Innocent’s script, dragged him along to their den.

Innocent, who resides at Aparazu Ogwu Community with his cousin, said: “The woman we kidnapped was my girlfriend’s mom. I got myself involved with their family through their business center.

“The have a Telecom Mast in their compound. I used to go there to charge my phone.

“I made friends with them; the woman’s second daughter and I started dating.

“But few months into our relationship, I discovered that the lady was seeing someone else. I confronted her about it; she then threatened to end the relationship. I told her mother about it, but she didn’t take any action.”

It was after the woman’s family had paid the ransom of N300,000 that she made some revelations, leading to suspicious operatives taking another look at the clues and then aptly fixing missing puzzles into their right holes.

Innocent and three other members of his gang, Ekendu Chidiebere, Tochukwu Samuel and Ikechukwu Nwankwo, were rounded up by the IRT operatives led by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, just days after they had collected the N300,000 ransom.

Innocent and his partners in crime were arrested after relatives of the woman wrote a petition to the IGP, Ibrahim Idris, alerting him about the abduction of Simeon.

A police source disclosed: “IRT operatives discovered that Innocent, who was abducted alongside the woman, had masterminded the abduction. He was present in the victim’s house when the kidnappers’ attacked. He was kidnapped along with the victim. The victim’s relatives wrote a petition to the IG after she was released, alleging that while in captivity, Innocent continuously nagged her to hurry her family to pay the ransom. The information prompted IRT to invite Innocent for interrogation. After repeated denial, he carved in and confessed to the crime. He said that he did it to extort money from the victim and to punish his girlfriend for dating another man.”

Innocent, however, claimed that it was his cousin, who he was staying with, that sold the idea of the abduction to him.

His words: “My cousin came and sold the idea of kidnapping to me. He told me that one of his friends, Onyemuwa, who had become rich through kidnapping, told him that people in the community where we reside, used to huge amount of money as ransom. I then suggested that that we should kidnap my girlfriend’s mother. I must confess that the woman had been nice to me, but the misunderstanding between her daughter and I made me restless. I just needed to punish her. I asked my cousin to bring his friends to kidnap the woman. We agreed that I should be on ground when they come us for her abduction. I was at her house on that fateful day and we were both abducted and taken to a forest in Omuma village.

“We were blindfolded; when we were taken to the forest, I stayed with her throughout her captivity. My gang members demanded N1.5million from her brothers, but they paid only N300, 000. The worst part was that our gang members, who took the money, refused to give my brother and I our share. They said that they were angry because they thought that the woman’s relative would pay more than they did. While we were trying to get our share, police arrested my cousin and I and later two other gang members.”