<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 37-year-old commercial motorcyclist, Oduola Gbenga, who raped a woman and killed her five-year-old boy on Friday explained how he committed the heinous act.

The suspect was among the other 19 criminals paraded by the Oyo State Police Command in Ibadan, the state capital.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Shina Olukolu, said the innocent boy and his mother boarded the motorcycle from Oja Oba Market, Igboora, Ibarapa local government area of Oyo State.

He said: “But, the suspect took the woman and her son to his house at Imeleke Road, Lawal Estate area of the town.

“He had carnal knowledge of the woman three times before the daybreak. The following day, the suspect took the victim’s son to another room where he beheaded him with a cutlass.”

“He claimed to have dumped the remaining body part which was later recovered at the backyard of his house.”

While speaking with newsmen, the suspect said, he could not say specifically what prompted him to commit the inhuman act.

Contrary to the report that he kidnapped them, he claimed that the mother of the deceased was his mistress and that they both had a mutual agreement before taking her and the boy home.

When asked if the boy was disturbing them from their illicit affairs, he said no.

He said: “No, he didn’t disturb us. In fact, we had met privately before I went to the other room to kill the boy and took his remaining body part to the backyard. I don’t know what came over me.”

Also paraded with the hoodlums were five suspected armed robbers, one kidnapper, and an impersonator.

Items recovered from the victims include 375 ammunition, three arms, one vehicle, three motorcycles, fake Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) identity card and a cutlass.