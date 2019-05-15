<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 40-year-old labourer, Sani Ibrahim, was on Tuesday, remanded in the Katsina Prison for allegedly raping his neighbour’s seven-year-old daughter.

Ibrahim, who will be in prison custody till June 26, 2019, is facing a rape charge under Section 283 of the Penal Code.

The police told the court that the victim’s father, Hamisu Lawali, reported the incident at the Bindawa Police Station on May 9, less than two hours after Ibrahim was allegedly caught in the act.

Ibrahim, Lawali and the victim were residents of Sabuwa Abuja Quarters, Bindawa, in the Bindawa Local Government Area of the state.

Lawali reportedly told the police that Ibrahim had at different times had unlawful carnal knowledge of the victim.

The police in their First Information Report informed a Katsina Senior Magistrates’ Court that Ibrahim during interrogation allegedly confessed that he had slept with the victim about three times.

The police prosecutor, Sgt. Lawal Bello, said investigation was in progress.

The presiding magistrate, Hajiya Fadile Dikko, adjourned the case till June 26 and ordered that Ibrahim be remanded in prison custody.

Meanwhile, Bishir Sale and Mustafa Ahmed, both of Kogari village in the Matazu Local Government Area of the state, have been charged with criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

The duo were alleged to be members of a four-man gang, who allegedly attacked one Alhaji Sule in his residence at Gerawa village in Musawa.

They reportedly made away with N4,000 cash, three mobile telephones and four torchlights, which had yet to be valued.

They were charged under sections 6B and 1(2)(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms(Special Provision Act), Cap R II,2004, LFN.

Sale and Ahmed were remanded in Katsina Prison till June 26.