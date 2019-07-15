<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A suspected pickpocket arrested in Computer Village, Ikeja, Lagos has confessed to the operatives of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad (RRS) that he made at least N18,000:00 daily selling stolen phones.

The suspect, Lawal Daodu, 31, was arrested on Friday around 5:00 p.m. when he unsuccessful picked a phone from a passerby in Ikeja Under Bridge.

Lawal, who had before his arrest already picked 2 android phones from passersby was removing another android phone from the pocket of another victim when the phone incidentally fell from his hand thus drawing the attention of its owner.

He was promptly arrested by the RRS officers attached to the Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) stationed at Ikeja, Under Bridge. Just as the suspect was explaining the source of the phones in his possession, one of his victim, who was trying to catch a glimpse of what was happening saw his phone in suspect’s hands.

Lawal in his confession to the police explained that he operates in Computer Village, Ikeja and Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos. “On Friday, I was in Computer Village as usual. I have picked two phones in the morning which I sold to my customers in Computer Village.

“In the afternoon, I resumed to pick few phones. I was picking the third one when the owner raised alarm which attracted the attention of the RRS men. They arrested me and unfortunately, just as I was trying to prove my innocence, one of my victim identified his phone in my hand”.

“I don’t operate every time. I go out may be twice in a week and I make at least N18,000.00 from pickpocketing. There were times I made more than that, especially, when I picked expensive phones.

I sell the phones to Afeez and Lanre. They are street guys in Computer Village. I was trained by Bello. I have not seen him a long while now,” he added.

Commenting on the development, the Command’s Public Relation Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, said the suspect is assisting the police in the arrest of the buyers of his stolen phones in Computer Village, Ikeja.