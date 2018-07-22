A suspected armed robber, Fisayo Olatubosun, 26, a tiler, has confessed to detectives attached to the Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team, led by a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, how he became champion of thieves and robbers.

According to Olatubosun, life changed after he was arrested in 2010 and remanded in prison.

He recollecting how his life deviated from the way he had planned it.

Olatubosun explained that the script of his life changed after he visited a mechanic workshop with his elder brother.

He recalled that while they were there, policemen appeared from nowhere and arrested him and the mechanic, but his elder brother smartly escaped.

The car, which was taken to the mechanic workshop to be fixed by Olatubosun’s brother, turned out to be a stolen one.

He disclosed: “While in prison, I was taught how to become a bigger and better criminal.

“I spent three years in prison and when I was released, I went into burgling of shops.

“Later, I went into house burglary at Ilesa.

“Last year December, one of my childhood friends, Olawale, told me that he was also into armed robbery.

“He suggested that we should go to Akure for a robbery operation.

“We burgled a house and made away with a vehicle from the house.

“We took the vehicle to Ilesa.

“While in Ilesa, Olawale started driving the vehicle around town.

“I became angry because he could lead us into trouble.

“We damaged the glasses of the vehicle and then abandoned it.

“I didn’t see him again until I was arrested.

“Yes, I bought a gun on January 16, 2018, from a Mallam.

“I paid N2,200 for it and used it for robbery.”

Olatubosun was arrested along with his four partners in crime, identified as Akinjide Orilakun Ibitoye, 35; Olayide Atoyide Dada, 36; Joseph Olawale Olariwaju, 33; and Osai Nelson Amechi.

Olariwaju graduated in 2012 from Osun State Polytechnic, where he studied Banking and Finance.

The suspect, who described himself as a cultist, disclosed that he joined the Eiye Confraternity in 2009 as an undergraduate.

He graduated and went into plumping engineering in Rivers State.

He left Rivers State and moved to Osun State after his office was razed down by fire.

Remembering how he ventured into crime, Olariwaju said everything changed in 2013 after he attended his school’s old students’ association party, where he ran into an old school friend, Olaniyi Olakunle.

He told Olakunle how ill luck had been dogging his footsteps.

Olakunle convinced him to join him in smuggling cars from Benin Republic.

Olariwaju said: “On the first day I went to Olakunle’s compound, I saw three vehicles, which he asked us to move to Eket, in Akwa Ibom State. When we returned, he gave me N50,000; he said it was my driving fee. By January 2014, Olakunle called and told me that he had seven phones, which he wanted me to sell for him. I sold six and kept one to myself.

“He told me that we were going to Eket, but on our way, he stopped at Osogbo. He said that he wanted to pick someone. But before I knew what was happening, he had snatched a car at gunpoint. We took the car to Eket that night. The next day, I told him that I wasn’t comfortable with what he did; he told me that I must live with it, that I was now part of the gang. He gave me N120,000 when we returned to Osun State. The police tracked me through the seventh phone, which Olakunle gave me to sell, but kept for myself.”

Olariwaju was taken to the office of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Akure, where he was asked how he got the phone.

Police told him to lead them to Olakunle’s home in Ilesa.

“When we got to his house, Olakunle sighted the policemen and jumped out of the window, leaving his wife behind. Police arrested his wife,” said Olariwaju.

He continued: “Olakunle’s wife was later released on bail, while I was taken to Eket where we arrested the guy that had been receiving stolen vehicles from Olakunle. We were charged to court and remanded at Olokuta Prison for three years before I was granted bail. While in prison, I met Amechi, who told me that he was a ‘car receiver.’

“I was released from prison in March 2017. One of my younger brothers took me to a boutique and bought me clothes.

“He bought a phone for me and gave me an internet fraud formant. He gave me pictures of people I could impersonate.

“He encouraged me to go into internet fraud and shun armed robbery. I went into internet fraud and defrauded several people in USA, United Kingdom and Canada.

“The highest money I got from my victims was $270,000. I spent most of the money on my family.

“By October 2017, one of my friends, Emmanuel, whom I met in Olokuta Prison, called and said that he was in Ibadan. He said that he wanted to sell a car. I asked him to meet me at Mokola area of Ibadan. I called a car dealer and asked him to meet me at the same venue. When I got to the venue, I carefully surveyed the area and noticed that the car dealer was inside a vehicle with some policemen.

“I ran away and abandoned the vehicle. I relocated to Ilesa, where I met Fisayo Olatubosun. He was my secondary school classmate.

“He told me that he was already into armed robbery. Emmanuel called and told me that he had a job for me in Akure. He brought his friends and together, we all went to rob a man of his Corolla Sport car.

“We took the car to Ilesa, but Olatubosun had a fight with me because I drove the car around. While fighting, we damaged the windscreen of the car. After that incident, I left Olatubosun. Policemen from A Division Ilesa later came to tow the car away.

Olariwaju said on February 2018, a gang member, Sunday, invited him to Kaba, Kogi State to rob a man.

Before going for the robbery operation, Sunday told them that he had done his homework and discovered that the victim was rich.

When the gang members got to the victim’s house at night, they gained access into his apartment by cutting through the burglarproofs.

Olariwaju recollected: “We stole the sum of N8 milion from the house, but Sunday declared only N4 million to us.

“I was given N800,000 as my share. I invested the money on my internet fraud business.”