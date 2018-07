The Niger State Police Command has apprehended one Bello Muhe, 25, for allegedly killing his wife.

Muhe was arrested by police operatives of the command while trying to escape.

The suspect, who hailed from Gautan Fadama village in the Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi State, was said to have killed the wife, Husse Ali, 25, for being promiscuous.

It was learnt that the suspect had earlier sent the wife to her parents over her adulterous lifestyle, but she reportedly continued the act at her parents’ home.

It was gathered that Muhe allegedly lost his temper and murdered his wife.

“I used machete to kill her for refusing to adhere to my instruction; I told her to desist from sleeping around with other men but she disobeyed me and I blew my top and killed her,” he narrated to Northern City News on Friday.

The suspect described the deceased as a stubborn woman, adding that she refused to respect his admonition to stop sleeping around with men.

He said, “My wife was stubborn, I sat her down and told her the implications of what she was doing, she ignored me and she had to pay the price.”

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar, confirmed the incident, stating that Muhe had been charged to court.