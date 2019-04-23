<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Minna on Tuesday ordered that a 30-year-old farmer, Danjuma Bisalla, be remanded in prison custody for allegedly killing his wife.

According to NAN, the Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Bello Mohammed, told the court that the defendant, a resident of Uddu Village in Rijau Local Government area was arrested on April 11.

Mohammed said that the defendant allegedly hacked his wife to death without any provocation.

When the charge was read to Bisalla, he pleaded guilty and told the court he was not in his right senses when he committed the act.

The Judge, Hauwa Yusuf, however, declined to take his plea on the grounds that her court lacked the jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Yusuf ordered the police to forward the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

She adjourned the matter until May 21.