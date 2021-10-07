Suspect: We’ve kidnapped 5 children, killed them

A suspected kidnapper, Kasali Ridwan, has been arrested in Osogbo, Osun state capital.

The suspect was arrested by residents of Zone 6, Capital Area, along Iwo-Ibadan road.

Speaking with one of the residents on video before he was handed over to the security operative, the suspect confessed that he had kidnapped five children and killed them.

He said, “I’m from Ibadan. We have kidnapped five children and killed them. We usually take them to Omiyale under a bridge along Ibadan.”

It was gathered that the residents called the Amotekun corps when he was attempting to kidnap a small boy.

The field commander of Amotekun corps, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, who confirmed the arrest of the suspect, said he had been handed over to the DSS.

He also confirmed that the suspect had confessed to the crime, saying that the security operatives will investigate the matter.