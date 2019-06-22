<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Police operatives of Zone 11 of the Nigeria Police Force, Osogbo, Osun State, have arrested a 30-year-old quack, Rafiu Naheem, for allegedly operating an illegal clinic in Inisa, a town in the Odo Otin Local Government Area of the state.

A statement by Adekunle Ajisebutu, the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, stated that the suspect, a secondary school leaver, operated the illegal clinic in an apartment, where he had been attending to patients.

Ajisebutu also said the suspect, while being questioned, said he was operating the clinic because he had no job.

The statement read in part, “Intelligence revealed that the suspect had been placing patients on admission, procuring abortions and handling very complex medical conditions which he lacked professional expertise to handle, thereby endangering the lives of innocent people who patronised him.

“The suspect confessed to the crime, but blamed his action on joblessness. He also claimed that though he had no certificate, he learnt auxiliary nursing at a yet-to-be- identified private hospital.

“When a search was carried out on his illegal ‘clinic’ located in a filthy environment at Inisa area, the following items were recovered: stethoscope, sphygmomanometer (blood pressure gauge), drips, injection and syringe, circumcision set, HCG Pregnancy Rapid Test (urine) Accurate, scalpel and other theater instruments, drips, thermometer, analgesic and assorted drugs.”

Ajisebutu added that the AIG Zone XI, Adeleye Oyebade, had consequently directed that the suspect be arraigned.

He said Oyebade also urged members of the public to be wary of quacks parading themselves as medical doctors so as not to fall victim.