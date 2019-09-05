<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, has confirmed that the surviving child in a family of six that died in a room in Lagos on Wednesday has also died.

Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed this in an interview with newsmen in Lagos on Thursday.

He said that the child was confirmed dead at the Lagos State Teaching Hospital.

According to him, the surviving child, who was rushed to LASUTH on Wednesday for further treatment, has also been confirmed dead.

“Baba Ibeji, wife and five children, all residents of No 19, Olowoira Street, Mafoluku, that were rushed to Divine Hospital on that same street on Wednesday were confirmed dead.

“We took the bodies, including the last child who has also died, to the mortuary at LASUTH for autopsy and further investigations,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

He said that the cause of the tragedy was unknown, adding that investigation was ongoing on the matter.

Newsmen who visited the house where the incident took place reported that the Oshodi-Isolo Local Government authorities had sealed up the building to protect other tenants.

One of the residents, Mr. Kamoru Ajayi, said their death was a shock to everyone in the house, adding that the deceased was an electrician, Zakariyahu Owojobi, who was popularly known as ‘Cool Money.’

He said Owojobi died with his pregnant wife, four children and a cousin who came on holiday, adding that they had been living in the house for over 13 years now.

He said that a customer who wanted to buy a bag from the wife had knocked on their door, but nobody answered and the co-tenants assisted her to force open the door, after which they discovered that four of them were already dead.

An official of the Divine Hospital said the mother as well as her unborn child were already dead before they were brought to the hospital.

The official told newsmen that the surviving child was still alive before LASEMA took him and the other deceased to LASUTH.

One of the landlord’s daughters, Mrs. Adija Badaru, said the deceased cooked dinner the previous night and that her 17-year-old daughter, who ate with them, was still alive.

She said that the family members did not die from food poisoning since the immediate neighbour of the deceased and her child who had dinner with them were still alive.

Badaru said that neighbours rushed out of the room when they entered to rescue them due to offensive odor.