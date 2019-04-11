<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 22-year-old amputee, Yahuza Mohammad, said he survived two separate bomb attacks coordinated by Boko Haram suicide bombers at Muna Garage area of Maiduguri.

Mohammed told the News Agency of Nigeria in Maiduguri that the incidents occurred between 2017 and 2018.

Recounting his ordeal, Mohammed who walks with crutches, said the attack on March 26, 2017, changed his life when he was hit on the right leg by shrapnel from the Improvised Explosive Device detonated by a teenage female suicide bomber.

He narrated that his leg was badly damaged in the explosion which killed three persons and 17 others at Muna area of the metropolis.

He said, “Suspicious of her moves, one of my colleagues stopped to interrogate her not noticing that she was concealing an IED on her chest. Consequently, she detonated the explosive.

“I only woke and saw myself in the hospital with my left leg amputated.

“The same scenario repeated itself when another bomber attacked us while we were resting outside due to the intensive heat.

“I could still visualise how my friend Hudu, was questioning the girl when I heard a thunderous sound. I was lucky that I was laying down flat when she detonated the explosive, killing my three friends and injuring 45 others,” he said.

He vowed to continue defending his community despite his disability.

“What we are lacking is support. We are left to protect ourselves with bare hands. I normally go to the market to buy some commodities to sell in the community which enabled me to go round as part of my patrol strategy,” he said.