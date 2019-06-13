<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Police have arraigned a 34-year-old man, Dare David, in a Badagry Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, after allegedly failing to produce a suspect he stood surety for, in a breach of peace case.

Newsmen report that the accused, whose address was not given, is charged with perversion of course of justice and failure to produce suspect.

The Prosecutor, ASP Akpan Ikem, told the court that the accused committed the offence on April 22, at Morogbo Divisional Police Station, along Badagry Expressway, Morogbo.

He said the accused, who stood surety for Oriugo in a case of breach of peace, aided him to escape from lawful custody.

“The accused entered a bond for the forfeiture of the sum of N200, 000 in the charge against Oriugo pending before the court.

“The accused aided Oriugo to escape from police custody,’’ the prosecutor said.

Ikem added that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 409 and 97 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

He pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaiya, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until July 9 for mention.