Operatives of the Nigeria Police have arrested Adegboye Olatunji, the erstwhile SUG president of Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, alongside one Olanrewaju Taiwo during a secret cult initiation in Ogun state.

A post on social media showed the two distraught individuals in their full cult regalia, bearing the “NBM” initials with a black axe drawn on it.

The Ogun state Police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who made this known in a statement on Monday, said both students were arrested in a nearby bush at Gbogidi area of Ilaro.

Their arrest was made possible due to a tip-off from members of the public, adding that they were clad in full regalia of the dreaded black axe cult group before they were caught.

“The duo was arrested following information received by the police at the Ilaro Division from members of the public that some group of people suspected to be cultists were sighted in a bush at Gbogidi area of Ilaro where they were trying to initiate new members into their dreaded group,” he said.

“On receiving the information, the DPO Ilaro Division, CSP Olayemi Jacob, mobilised his patrol team and swiftly moved to the scene where the two suspects were arrested with the assistance of members of the public while others escaped through the bush.





“The two arrested cultists who are in full regalia of the dreaded black axe cult group have been taken to custody at the Ilaro Divisional Headquarters, where they are being currently interrogated.”

Ogun state Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered that the apprehended cultists be transferred to the anti-cultism unit of the police for further investigation.

News of the arrest prompted the management of the institution to place the SUG president on immediate suspension, in line with the school’s zero-tolerance to cultism.

This was made known by Sola Abiala, the polytechnic’s deputy registrar, public relations in a statement.

“The suspension of Adegboye is in line with the Act establishing the Polytechnic and the provision of the Students Handbook coupled with the Polytechnic’s zero tolerance to cultism, pending his appearance before the Students Disciplinary Committee to establish his culpability or otherwise,” the statement read.

“The Management, therefore, uses this medium to re-emphasise its zero tolerance for cultism and other misdemeanours.”