A 39-year-old marketer, Blessing Ozoemelam, has asked an Agege Customary Court to dissolve her loveless marriage with her husband, Emmanuel Ozoemelam, over battery.

The petitioner, a mother of two, who resides at Abaranje area of Ikotun a suburb of Lagos, approached the court for the dissolution of the four-year-old marriage, also on grounds of threat to life and infidelity.

“l have suffered so much loss due to constant beating by my husband,” she said.

Blessing claimed that when the pains became unbearable, she reported the matter at the Domestic Violence Unit at Alausa, in Ikeja, Lagos.

“I had to take my children out of the house when he continued beating me, even after the matter was reported to the domestic violence unit at Alausa, Ikeja Lagos.

“My husband signed an undertaking to stop beating me, but he never did. I had to go back to my parents’ house when the beating became unbearable,” she said.

The petitioner told the court that she had to move to her parents’ home to be able to remain alive.

She described her husband as an aggressive and violent man, pleading with the court to dissolve the union.

“I am no longer interested in the union; my husband does not care for me and beats me habitually,” Blessing said.

She prayed the court to give her custody of their children and to award her other consequential orders as the court may deem fit.

The respondent, however, denied ever raising his hands against his wife.

“I still love my wife and do not want to divorce her,” he said.

Emmanuel, 38, a forex trader, urged the court not to dissolve the marriage.

The respondent said that whenever he tries to leave the house to avoid further confrontation, the wife becomes violent.

“I don’t beat my wife like she claimed, rather, she is the one that gets violent anytime we have any misunderstanding,” he said.

The court president, Mrs Ibironke Elabor, told the estranged couple to remain at peace and adjourned the suit until August 30, for Alternative Dispute Resolution.