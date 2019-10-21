<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A Federal High Court in Lagos, Monday sentenced a Sudanese, Guma Ismail Mahdi Abdalla, to two years imprisonment for drug trafficking.

Justice Salliu Saidu convicted Abdalla following his plea of guilty to a one-count charge of bringing in 1.44 kilogrammes of Methamphetamine.

Before he was sentenced, Abdalla, who did not have any legal representation, pleaded with the court to tamper justice with mercy.

He told the judge that he was a first time offender and had no any relation in Nigeria.

Justice Saidu confirmed from National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) counsel, Ali Ibrahim that Abdalla was indeed a first time offender before pronouncing judgment.

The judge also ordered that the drug seized from the convict be destroyed by the NDLEA, if there is no appeal against the judgment.

Earlier, Ibrahim told the court that the Abdalla was arrested with the banned substance on June 24, 2019, at Gate ‘A’ of the departure hall of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, during an outward clearance of passengers on Ethiopia Airline Flight to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Ibrahim said Methamphetamine is one of the Psychotropic Substances under International Control.

The court also heard that the offence was contrary to and punishable under Section 11(b) of NDLEA Act, 2004.