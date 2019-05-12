<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The former Chairman of the Benue State Primary Education Board, Mr Augustine Dzever, has been arraigned over an alleged illegal transfer of N104.9 million belonging to the board to another account.

Dzever is being prosecuted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on a 9-count charge.

ICPC in a statement by its spokesperson, Rasheedat Okoduwa, said Dzever was charged before Hon. Justice S. A. Itodo of the Benue State High Court, sitting in Makurdi.

The commission is accusing the former SUBEB chairman of transferring N140, 878, 378 from the personnel account to the overhead account of the board.

ICPC’s counsel, Bako Along, informed the court that Dzever committed the offence in 2005 that is “contrary to and punishable under Section 22(5) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.”

“The court also heard that the accused person, Dzever, had in 2005 allegedly transferred the sum of N24, 477, 918. 98 from the personal account to the overhead account of the Board, thereby contravening Section 22(5) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

“Other allegations levelled against the accused include that he transferred the sums of N2, 477, 918. 00 and N20, 000, 000 on different occasions from the personnel account of the board to the overhead account,” the statement read in part.

In his ruling, the presiding judge, Honourable Itodo granted the accused person bail on self-recognition and the sum of N1 million.

This follows Dzever’s plea of not being guilty when the charges were read to him.

The matter was however adjourned to June 24 for his trial.