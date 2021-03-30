



At least six people including five students and a commercial motorcyclist were on Monday killed in a road accident reportedly caused by a goat at Adeleye area along Ibadan-Iwo road, Oyo State.

Newsmen gathered that properties worth millions of Naira were set ablaze by irate secondary school students who stormed the streets to protest the death of their colleagues.

The victims were students of Igi-Ito High School (a government owned school) in Adeleye, Lagelu Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Witnesses said the students were on their way to school when the accident occurred and took their lives.





The victims, it was gathered included a father (motorcyclist), two children and three other students.

As at the time of filing this report, it was gathered that the mother of the two students has committed suicide.

The corpses were removed by the officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and taken to hospital morgue.

It was gathered that the victims were on the motorcycle when suddenly a goat crossed the road and caused the accident.

A witness said, “It was unfortunate that the motorcyclist and the students fell after the goat ran into the road before they were crushed to death by incoming lorry and the victims died on the spot”.