



In spite of recent measures taken by the Federal Government to enhance security in Zamfara, bandits are still operating recklessly in the State.

More than a dozen persons were reported killed on Wednesday 10th March in an attack.

That day, a large number of gunmen on motorcycles had stormed Maradun Local Government Area, LGA of the State amaiming or killing people and rustling cattle.

As the gunmen continued their reign of terror, some students and teachers who were studying at a secondary school in Damaga community abandoned their study and fled.

According to Daily Trust, residents said the gunmen immediately opened fire on defenceless citizens on arrival.

“They arrived at the community around 1pm and started shooting people. Students were taking lessons at the Day Secondary School in the community, but on sighting the armed criminals, they abandoned the classrooms and scampered for safety”





“As I’m talking to you, the bodies of the victims are being recovered and we have concluded arrangements for their burials,” a resident identified as Musa Damaga said

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Muhammad Shehu, simply said: “Give me some time I will get back to you.”

Zamfara is one of the states where bandits have made life a living hell for the people.

Worried by the high rate of attacks, President Muhammadu Buhari had declared the state a no-fly zone and also banned mining activities.

He had also ordered the deployment of 6,000 troops in the state. The measures followed the abduction and release of 279 female students of a secondary school in Jengede community of the State.

As the girls were being released, some 100 miners were also abducted on Tuesday 2nd March in the State. Emir of Anja, Alhaji Atahiru Ahmed alleged that another 10 miners were killed by the bandits.