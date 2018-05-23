A Sokoto Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday sentenced a 22-year-old student, Ahmadu Suleiman, to 10 days imprisonment for stealing a cell phone valued at N10,000.

Chief Magistrate Fatima Hassan, gave the ruling after Suleiman of Marina Police Barracks, Sokoto, pleaded guilty to the charge.

“Since the accused had pleaded guilty to the charge, the court had no option than to sentence him.

“Having pleaded guilty to the charge, Suleiman is to spend the next 10 days in jail without an option of fine,’’ she said

The convict was arraigned on a one-count charge bordering on theft.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Monday Kennedy, had told the court that the accused committed the offence on May 21.

Kennedy added that the matter was reported at Ungwan Rogo Police station by one Nafiu Abubakar of Diploma area, Sokoto.

According to him, while the complainant was asleep, Suleiman stole his Blackberry cell phone.

Kennedy said that during Police investigation, the phone was found with the accused.

The offence contravened Section 288 of the Penal Code.