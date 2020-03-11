<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The authorities of Albany International School, Zaria have confirmed the death of a Junior Secondary School three student, Abdurahman Doko, in a fire incident that gutted a hostel on Wednesday.

The fire, which started around 12.30 p.m., destroyed the male students’ hostel of the school situated at Gaskiya Layout in Zaria.

The school director, Dr Abdulraheem Abdulganiyyu, newsmen, that the cause of the incident had not been confirmed.

“At the time the fire started, there was no electric power at the school, and no cooking activities are allowed in the hostel.





“The school kitchen is not located around the hostel. So, we are still at a loss,” he said.

The director commended the Fire Service for its prompt response that stopped the fire from spreading.

Abdulganiyyu explained that the school was on vacation, adding, however, that final-year students, who were preparing for the West Africa School Certificate and UTME, were around.

He said JSS students, who were also preparing for their Junior School Leaving Certificate, were also around.

According to him, as of the time the fire started, all the students were in their respective classes on the ground floor of the school.