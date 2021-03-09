



A 23-year-old student, Tijani Abdulrazaq, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly impersonating a student during their examination.

Abdulrazaq, who resides at Oko-Oba area of Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and impersonation.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with one other person still at large in February at Government Comprehensive College, Agege, Lagos.

Ayorinde said that the defendant falsely represented himself to be one Alexander Ozokaudu, a candidate of the West African Examinations Council, which was written in January/February 2021.





“The defendant was caught in the examination hall helping Ozokaudu to write his examination.

“He was apprehended and taken to the station.”

Ayorinde said the offences contravened Sections 380 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Newsmen report that Section 380 prescribes three years jail term for impersonation, while Section 411 attracts two years imprisonment for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.A Layinka, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Layinka said that the surety should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until May 18 for mention.