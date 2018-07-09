A 24-year-old student, Obinna Okponwa, has been remanded in Kirikiri Prison by an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly robbing a man of N100,000.

The Magistrate, Mrs. F.F George, did not take the plea of the accused, but ordered that he should be kept behind bars pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Okponwa, who resides at Olodi Apapa, Lagos, is being tried for arming himself with firearms and stealing.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Awase, told the court that the accused committed the offences on June 12 at Ben Onyeka Street, Apapa, Lagos.

He said that the accused armed himself with a gun to rob Mr. Godwin John of his N100,000 cash.

“The complainant, who sells food items, was in his shop when the accused entered under the pretext of buying rice. He pointed the gun at the complainant, ordering him to comply or be killed.

“The accused opened the complainant’s drawer, took the N100,000 he kept inside.

“After the suspect left the complainant’s shop, the complainant raised alarm shouting ‘thief thief’, following which the people gave him a hot chase and he was apprehended.

“The stolen money was recovered and he was handed over to the Police,” the prosecutor said.

The offences contravened sections 287 and 298 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

Section 298 prescribes 21-year imprisonment for armed robbery.

The case was adjourned until September 27 for mention.