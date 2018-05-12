A teenager simply identified as Kofo was killed by a stray bullet when some hoodlums clashed with personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) during Saturday’s local government election in Oyo state.

The incident took place in the Idi Oro area of Ibadan, the state capital.

The girl was said to have gone to a pharmaceutical shop to buy some drugs when she met her untimely death.

NAN gathered from residents that some hoodlums were fomenting trouble in the area when personnel of the NSCDC in the state were called in to quell the violence.

The residents alleged that the girl was killed by a stray bullet belonging to the NSCDC in the ensuing clash.

The hoodlums thereafter attacked the NSCDC divisional office in Ibadan North West local government council at Ekotedo, vandalising the premises.

It was gathered that officers of the NSCDC later mobilised and repelled the attack.

Olusegun Oluwole, spokesman of the NSCDC in the state, confirmed the incident, but said men of the command were not responsible for the killing of the teenager.

Oluwole said the hoodlums were already shooting before the arrival of the NSCDC team.

He told NAN that the case was now under investigation by the police.

“Our men are not responsible for what happened, but I can tell you now that the case is with the police,” he said.