Another two-storey building collapsed at Ojuelegba area of Lagos on Thursday evening, 12 days after the collapse of a three-storey building at Magodo Phase 1 in the state.

Newsmen who visited the scene at No 7, Rufai Street, Ojuelegba, said no life was lost in the incident which occurred at 8.55 pm.

Some of the residents, who spoke with newsmen, said all the inhabitants had vacated the building before the crash but still had some of their belonging inside the building.

One of the residents, Mr Emeka Anozie, said when a window from the flat at the back collapsed around 7 p.m, he alerted all the remaining tenants who were busy removing their belongings to come out, adding that the entire building collapsed a few minutes later.

It was also learnt that the Lagos State Building Control Agency had on March 25, 2019, marked the building and warned the residents and the landlord to vacate the premises.

Newsmen also learnt that LASBCA also served another notice on the landlord on May 21.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said he immediately mobilised his team and other safety agencies to ensure the protection of lives and properties in the area.